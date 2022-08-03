Maharashtra Cabinet approves amendments to Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017

AMN

Maharashtra Cabinet today approved amendments to the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 to remove the difficulties faced by traders in filing the GST returns.

These amendments were made to bring coordination between the provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

This will also eliminate future problems between taxpayers and the GST department and simplify the working process. The state cabinet also approved the fixing of revised figures for the state’s motor vehicle department. This will reduce the burden of expenditure on the exchequer of the state government.

As per the revised figure of 4350 posts for the motor vehicle department, 443 new regular posts will be created. It also includes five regular posts in the cadre of the Joint Transport Commissioner.