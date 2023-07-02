Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM as NCP goes Shiv Sena way

A total of 9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA government in Maharashtra

“Most of the NCP leaders are with Sharad Pawar. We won’t recognise the oath-taking ceremony that took place at Raj Bhavan,” says NCP spokesperson Mahesh Bharet Tapase on NCP leader Ajit Pawar taking oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra.

AMN / WEB DESK

Nationalist Congress Party’s senior leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on July 2, 2023.

Shortly after convening an urgent meeting of NCP MLAs on Sunday, he arrived at the Raj Bhawan. Eknath Shinde, the chief minister, also arrived at the Raj Bhawan. Ajit Pawar allegedly felt unhappy after being denied the position of state unit chief. He had already volunteered to step down as leader of the opposition in order to take on organisational responsibility.

One such instance was recorded when NCP chief Sharad Pawar revealed his intention to quit. Many senior party leaders put out names to fill Sharad Pawar’s shoes as a series of dramatic and emotional events progressed, with his daughter and MP for Baramati Supriya Sule emerging as the front-runner. Ajit Pawar, who had backed his uncle’s choice and was regarded as the successor presumptive, was left out of the conversation. When Sharad Pawar’s resignation was retracted and a press conference was held to announce it, he was not present.

Sharad Pawar’s comments

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said on Thursday that the two parties had spoken following the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections. According to Pawar, this action was a calculated “googly” to reveal the BJP’s desire for power and its willingness to work with anyone to take over the state.