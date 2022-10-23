FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maharashtra: 480 Associate NCC Officers pass out from NCC Officers Training Academy

480 Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) passed out from the folds of NCC Officers Training Academy at Kamptee, Maharashtra on 22 Oct 2022. The Passing Out Parade commanded by Cadet Training Officer Rishu Rai was reviewed by Major General Kapil Jeet Singh Rathore, Commandant NCC OTA, Kamptee. The ANOs went through a rigorous training programme of seventy-five days which included Physical Training, Yoga, Drills, Leadership & Personality Development and a host of other Military, Social Awareness, and Disaster Management subjects. The Reviewing Officer in his address urged the passing out ANOs to uphold the aims and objectives of NCC and work towards effective Nation Building, through shaping the young minds and serve as role models for the NCC cadets in particular and to the society at large.

