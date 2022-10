AMN

Twenty coal wagons of a goods train derailed in Maharashtra’s Amravati district yesterday. A Central Railway release said, the derailment took place between Malkhed and Timatla stations on Wardha-Badnera section of the Nagpur division. Due to this, the up and down lines on the section have been affected, and many passenger trains were cancelled, short-terminated, or diverted. Railway officials said that there was no report of any casualty.