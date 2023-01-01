FreeCurrencyRates.com

Maharashtra: 2 workers killed & 19 workers injured in massive fire incident at polythene manufacturing unit

AMN/ WEB DESK

Atleast 2 women workers were killed and 19 workers injured in Maharashtra in a massive fire that broke out at Jindal Group’s polythene manufacturing unit in Mundegaon village of Nashik this morning. The injured have been admitted in private hospitals in Nashik. According to officials, the condition of four workers is critical. More workers are trapped in this factory and their number is not clear yet. Efforts are being made by the emergency services to evacuate them. According to AIR Nashik Correspondent, the accident took place around 11 am today. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and senior officials of  SRPF, NRDF are taking stock of the situation. A helicopter of the Indian Air Force has also been deployed for rescue operations.    

After this incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived in Nashik from Aurangabad and inquired about the injured workers admitted to the private hospital of Nashik,  He said that all possible help being provided to injured and those stuck inside.  

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who visited the site, said that the fire in Jindal Company was terrible. He said that the main cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, a high-level inquiry will be conducted in this regard. The heirs of the deceased will be given assistance of five lakh rupees each by the state government.  

Meanwhile, another huge explosion has occurred in a firecracker factory in Barshi village of Solapur district. Preliminary information that around 40 employees were working in the firecracker factory. According to local information, six to seven employees have been injured. There is no official information about casualties. Fire brigade and police have reached the spot.

