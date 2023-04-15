Maharashtra: 11 killed as bus fell into gorge in Raigad district

social media

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 11 persons lost their lives and more than 25 persons got injured after a private bus fell into a gorge in the Khopoli area of Raigad district in Maharashtra today. The rescue operation was underway at the time of reporting.

As per police officials, the private bus was travelling from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

The officials informed that there were around 40-45 passengers on the bus. The injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals. Doctors from private hospitals have been called for help. Further details are awaited.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits MGM Hospital in Kamothe to meet the victims of the #Raigad bus accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of people after a private bus fell into a gorge in the Khopoli area of Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia is Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus mishap in Raigad. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.