Maharashtra: 1000 water supply schemes affected due to incessant rain

FILE PHOTO

AMN

Last week’s incessant rainfall in Maharashtra has affected more than one thousand water supply schemes in 16 districts of the state. The state government has said that more than 42 crore rupees will be incurred to restore these water supply schemes. As a temporary measure the government has pressed water tankers into service to the affected places.

The state government has given a top priority to restore the water supply in 16 districts which were battered by heavy rains and subsequent floods on the coastline of Konkan, western Maharashtra and other parts of the state. The work is on on a war footing to restore all these water supply schemes which have been either badly affected or washed away due to the floods.

The government has stated that 42 crore 88 lakh rupees will be incurred to repair and restore these water supply connections. Apart from this the administration has been directed to provide adequate and pure drinking water to crisis-hit people to prevent incidences of diarrhea.

In another development, NCP president Sharad Pawar has said that six districts which have faced extensive damage there his party will distribute kits containing essential items to the affected people. As many as 16 thousand families will be distributed these kits through the NCP welfare trust.

Further 250 doctors will be deployed at these places to carry out health check-ups of the people. Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Devendra Fadnavis today flagged off 4 trucks containing water bottles, packets of biscuits, blankets, sanitary pads to the flood-hit areas.

A total of nine trucks have been sent by the Maharashtra BJP in different parts of the state.

