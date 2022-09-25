Mahalaya, the last day of remembering the forefathers observed

AMN

The festival of Mahalaya is being observed in different parts of the country today. Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha Shradh and the beginning of Durga Puja festivities.

Mahalaya is considered to be the day Goddess Durga defeated the demon Mahishasura. On this day, Bengalis traditionally wake up in the morning to listen to Mahishasura Mardini, an audio montage of Chandipath recitation from the scriptural verses of Sri Chandi. Then they proceed to make food and water offerings to their ancestors.

In Tamilnadu, Mahalaya Amavasya is being observed today. The occasion is associated with different practices and rituals. Many people perform ‘tarpan’ on this day to offer prayers to the departed souls of their ancestors. Devotees gather in large numbers in various temples after offering pujas in rivers, waterfalls, and sea.