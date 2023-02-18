Maha Shivratri is being celebrated across India with religious fervor

Maha Shivratri is being celebrated across the country today, February 18, with religious fervor and gaiety. Devotees worship Lord Shiva, the destroyer of evil, on the occasion.

In Uttar Pradesh, a large number of people are reaching Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to offer prayers. Devotees are also taking holy dip in the Ganges. In Prayagraj, devotees are taking holy dip at Sangam.



In the national capital, temples have been decorated and people started offering prayers since early morning. Long queues of devotees are being witnessed at most of the Lord Shiva temples in Delhi.