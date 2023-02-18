Maha Shivaratri being celebrated in Sri Lanka

AMN

Maha Shivaratri is being celebrated as devotees undertake a fast and pray through the day and night in Sri Lanka. Sri Lankans are celebrating Mahashivratri after two years of COVID-associated lockdown. Devotees thronged the historic Pancha Ishwaram temples, Ponnambalawaneswarar Devastanam Kovil in Colombo, and several others in big numbers. For Sri Lankan Hindus, who constitute 13 percent of the population, the day is considered auspicious. The temples are decorated befitting to the occasion to facilitate the devotees. Special arrangements have also been made by the management of the Kovil temples to perform Shivratri Pooja.