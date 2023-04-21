इंडियन आवाज़     22 Apr 2023 12:08:51      انڈین آواز
Maha Govt decides to constitute a new Commission to decide backwardness of Maratha Community

AMN

Maharashtra Government has decided to constitute a new Commission to decide the backwardness of the Maratha Community. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today held a meeting with various Cabinet Ministers and discussed this issue. Mr. Shinde said that the State government will file a curative petition in the Supreme Court for Maratha (Social and Economic Backward Class) Reservation. He claimed that State Government will ensure all the lapses in the Maratha Reservation law will be overcome. Mr. Shinde assured that Candidates from Maratha Community will be given all the benefits like other communities.

