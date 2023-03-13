MAHA Govt announces an ex-gratia relief of Rs. 300 per quintal to onion farmers in State

AMN

The Maharashtra government today announced an ex-gratia relief of 300 rupees per quintal to onion farmers in the State who are severely affected by a steep fall in the prices. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced this decision in the State Legislative Assembly. The Chief Minister said the onion prices dropped primarily due to good production in other States which led to a decrease in the demand. He said that the production of red onions is on a large scale in the Kharif season this year.

Its prices are affected by various factors as well like its exports and domestic demand. The Chief Minister informed that the government had constituted a committee that had recommended 200- 300 rupees per quintal price. He stated that the State government always stands with the farmers and therefore, it was decided to grant 300 rupees per quintal subsidy to them. He added that it would bring big relief to the farming community.

The trouble for onion farmers began after prices crashed to 2-4 rupees per kg at Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee, which is Asia’s biggest market, during the last few weeks.

The angry Opposition, however, staged a walkout from the lower House terming 300 rupees/quintal payment as insufficient. They demanded at least 500 to 700 rupees/quintal payment. The issue had rocked both Houses of legislature ever since the Budget sessions commenced on the 1st of March.