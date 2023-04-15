Mafia-Turned-Politician Atiq Ahmed & His Brother Shot Dead

AMN / WEB DESK

Atiq Ahmed, a mafia-turned-politician, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being escorted for medical treatment in Prayagraj.

All three shooters involved in the killing have been nabbed by the UP Police, while one police constable Maan Singh sustained a minor injury.

Atiq had on Friday sought permission from a magistrate to attend the funeral of his son. His lawyer Manish Khanna had told PTI that since Friday was a holiday on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, the request had been sent to the remand magistrate.

A few days ago, Asad and his associate Ghulam, wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi.