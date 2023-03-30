Madrid Masters Badminton-2023 tournament: India’s star shuttlers to play their respective matches in women’s singles 2nd round today

AMN

In Madrid Masters Badminton-2023 tournament, India’s star shuttlers PV Sindhu, Akarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod to play their respective matches in the women’s singles second round today.

Indian players Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Kiran George, Sameer Verma and Priyanshu Rajawat will meet their opponents in the Men’s singles second round today. In Men’s Doubles, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun and in Women’s Doubles, Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil will play their matches in second round.