AMN / CHENNAI

The Madras High Court today declared the election of the lone AIADMK Member of Parliament, O.P.Ravindranath as invalid. The case was against his election as he had hidden vital details with regard to his assets in the nomination form.

Justice S. S. Sundar who delivered the judgement had given 30 days for him to appeal. Ravindranath was elected from Theni Constituency. He contested against former Union Minister and present MLA EVKS Elangovan in 2019.