Madras HC passes order for fresh General Council Meeting of AIADMK

WEB DESK

The Madras High Court today passed an order for a fresh General Council Meeting of the AIADMK and ordered status quo before 23rd June. The case filed by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam against the election of Mr. Edappadi Palanisamy as the Party’s General Secretary came up before Justice G.Jayachandran at the High Court.

The petitioner, O. Panneerselvam had questioned the legality and violation of by-laws in convening the AIADMK General Council meeting held on the 11th of last month. Former Chief Minister E. Palanisamy after being elected as AIADMK’s General Secretary had expelled AIADMK Co-ordinator and former Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam and his supporters from the party after the General Council meeting vis-a-vis the same action from Panneerselvam.