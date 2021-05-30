PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of cyclone affected areas in Odisha and West Bengal

GST council to exempt import of relief items till 31st August
Centre approves substantial hike in salary of National Health Mission employees in J&K
Azerbaijan accuses Armenia’s Army of firing on border
Madhya Pradesh to start unlock from 1st June

The unlock process in Madhya Pradesh is beginning from June 1st. For this, the state government has issued a guideline. According to the state government, there will be separate unlock guidelines for the districts with more than 5 percent infection and less than 5 percent infection in the state.

Indore, Bhopal, Sagar and Morena districts of the state have more than 5 percent infection, so there are chemists, ration shops, grocery, fruit-vegetable, dairy, flour mill and animal feed in the urban areas of these districts Shops will not open more than 25 percent. These shops will be open only till 6 pm. At the same time, 50 percent shops will be opened in urban areas with less than five percent positivity rate.

A maximum of 10 people will be allowed to be present at the funeral. The wedding program will be able to have a maximum of 20 people from both sides. Social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious events, shopping malls, swimming pools, theatres and picnic spots will be closed all over the state at present.

SPORTS

Boxing: Mary Kom, Panghal and 5 others Indians to fight for gold at Asian Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 29 May Campaigner Mary Kom , defending champion Amit Panghal and five other Indian ...

Boxing :Amit Panghal, Shiv Thapa in finals, Vikas Krishan ,Varinder fail in semis

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Defending champion Amit Panghal and Olympian Shiv Thapa chalked out impressiv ...

Boxing: Mary Kom, Sakshi in Finals, Simranjit, Monika ,Jasmine lose in semis

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Veteran Mary Kom and seasoned campaigner Sakshi chalked out hard fought wins ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

The Indian Awaaz