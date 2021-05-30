Madhya Pradesh to start unlock from 1st June

AMN / BHOPAL

The unlock process in Madhya Pradesh is beginning from June 1st. For this, the state government has issued a guideline. According to the state government, there will be separate unlock guidelines for the districts with more than 5 percent infection and less than 5 percent infection in the state.

Indore, Bhopal, Sagar and Morena districts of the state have more than 5 percent infection, so there are chemists, ration shops, grocery, fruit-vegetable, dairy, flour mill and animal feed in the urban areas of these districts Shops will not open more than 25 percent. These shops will be open only till 6 pm. At the same time, 50 percent shops will be opened in urban areas with less than five percent positivity rate.

A maximum of 10 people will be allowed to be present at the funeral. The wedding program will be able to have a maximum of 20 people from both sides. Social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious events, shopping malls, swimming pools, theatres and picnic spots will be closed all over the state at present.