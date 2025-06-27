Madhya Pradesh Secures ₹30,402 Cr Investment at Ratlam Conclave, 35,000+ Jobs to Follow

Bhopal/Ratlam | June 27, 2025

— Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has announced that Madhya Pradesh is rapidly transforming and creating new benchmarks in industrial development. Speaking at the Regional Industry, Skill, and Employment (RICE) Conclave held in Ratlam, Dr. Yadav revealed that investment proposals worth ₹30,402 crore were received, projected to generate over 35,500 job opportunities.

Highlighting Ratlam’s evolving identity, he said, “Once known for apples, sarees, and gold, Ratlam will now be recognised for skill, scale, and startups.” Dr. Yadav added that goods transport through air cargo will soon begin in the state, boosting industrial logistics.

To further strengthen the industrial ecosystem, the Chief Minister announced multiple infrastructure and policy measures. These include:

₹50 lakh per Gram Panchayat for six villages near the Ratlam Mega Investment Region.

A 220 KV power line and an international-standard hockey turf for Ratlam.

A new airstrip and a satellite town near the Kalika Mata complex.

Dr. Yadav also disbursed loans worth ₹3,861 crore to over 4 lakh beneficiaries via a single click. He provided land allotment letters to 538 MSMEs and 35 major industrial units investing over ₹6,000 crore and employing 17,600 people. Additionally, incentives of ₹270 crore were transferred to MSMEs, and ₹425 crore to large industrial units.

More than 16 new industrial areas, clusters, and CFCs were inaugurated or launched, with combined investments crossing ₹350 crore. The MSME Department also signed an MoU with Walmart to boost market access for small entrepreneurs.

The conclave concluded with a one-on-one interaction between Dr. Yadav and 15 top industrialists, who expressed keen interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh. Dr. Yadav affirmed that the state’s policies are focused on creating a business-friendly environment backed by robust infrastructure and government support.