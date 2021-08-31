In Mann Ki Baat, PM urges people to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Madhya Pradesh: Over 4.55 crore people vaccinated under COVID vaccination campaign so far

AMN

In Madhya Pradesh, more than four crore 55 lakh people have been vaccinated under the COVID vaccination campaign so far. The Corona positivity rate in the state has also come down to 0.01 per cent.

Yesterday, 68 thousand 267 Corona tests were done in Madhya Pradesh in which only 10 new positive cases have come. While 15 patients were discharged after recovering. Three positive cases of Corona were reported in Bhopal, two each in Jabalpur-Indore and one each in Dhar, Neemuch and Ratlam districts. Not a single new patient was found in 46 districts of the state.
Till August 30, four crore 55 lakh 59 thousand 587 people’s have been vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh.

