UP: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Hatching Conspiracies at Booth Level
Bangladesh Telecom Regulator bans PubG, Free fire apps
Jaishankar speaks to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
Myanmar govt in exile committed to repatriation of Rohingyas
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Aug 2021 02:59:32      انڈین آواز

Madhya Pradesh implements National Education Policy 2020

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / BHOPAL

Madhya Pradesh becomes the second state after Karnataka to implement the National Education Policy 2020. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the implementation of the National Education Policy in the presence of Governor Mangubhai Patel on Thursday. Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Vice Chancellors of various universities and research scholars attended the programme organized at Bhopal.

Speaking on the occasion Governor Mangubhai Patel said that the educational institutions of the state should become flying launch-pads for the students so that they can touch the infinite heights of life. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the new National Education Policy fulfills the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure all round development of the new generation along with education and skill promotion.

The Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan has said that Madhya Pradesh is the pioneer state to implement the National Education Policy 2020. Union Minister has congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan through a tweet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Vanshaj and Preeti among six Indians in finals at the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi Vanshaj and Preeti along with four other Indians moved into the finals at the ASBC Asian ...

Kapil Dev hails young golfer Aditi Ashok, PGTI unveils Ten events for next 4-months

 By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 26 August: Former cricket captain Kapil Dev on Thursday lavished praise o ...

Mohammedan Sporting to face Indian Air Force in opener of the Durand Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi Mohammedan Sporting Club - the first Indian winners of the Durand Cup - will take on Indi ...

خبرنامہ

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz