Madhya Pradesh implements National Education Policy 2020

AMN / BHOPAL

Madhya Pradesh becomes the second state after Karnataka to implement the National Education Policy 2020. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the implementation of the National Education Policy in the presence of Governor Mangubhai Patel on Thursday. Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Vice Chancellors of various universities and research scholars attended the programme organized at Bhopal.

Speaking on the occasion Governor Mangubhai Patel said that the educational institutions of the state should become flying launch-pads for the students so that they can touch the infinite heights of life. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the new National Education Policy fulfills the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure all round development of the new generation along with education and skill promotion.

The Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan has said that Madhya Pradesh is the pioneer state to implement the National Education Policy 2020. Union Minister has congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan through a tweet.