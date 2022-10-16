https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister Amit Shah releases first Hindi books for MBBS

AMN / BHOPAL

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS course in Hindi language. Union Home Minister Amit Shah released 3 books prepared in Hindi on Medical Science here  today.

During his address on this occasion, Mr Shah said that this is the moment of reconstruction of the education sector in the country as we will get education in our own language. He said that the process of thinking takes place in one’s own mother tongue. He said, it is an important step for empowerment of Indian languages so that students will be able to study in their own language.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced the pride of Indians by speaking in Hindi. He said that when Italy, China, Germany, and Russia can teach in their own language then why not India. The Chief Minister announced that they will start education in Hindi in 6 engineering and 6 polytechnic colleges this year.

MP’s Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said that after doing thorough research, 3 first-year books have been translated into Hindi. A team of 97 doctors has worked on it. About 50 thousand students participated in this program.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of the new airport in Gwalior, in a short while from now. The construction of the new airport will cost around 500 crore Rupees.

He will also participate in the Grih Pravesh program of the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana.

