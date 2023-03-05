Madhya Pradesh govt launches Ladli Bahna scheme to make women financially independent

AMN

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a unique scheme today to make women financially independent.

In this scheme, named Ladli Bahna, each woman will be given Rs 1000 per month.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the ambitious Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana through remote control at a function on his birthday today.

He also launched the theme song of the scheme. The Chief Minister himself filled out the first form of the scheme.

Addressing the function, the Chief Minister said that till now I used to worship daughters, but I see Maa Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati among sisters too.

Women in the age group of 23 to 60 years will be eligible for this scheme. The benefit of this scheme will be given only to women whose annual family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh or who have less than five acres of land.

Under the scheme, Rs 1000 per month will be deposited in the account of native women in the age group of 23 to 60 years.

Applications will be filled out for the scheme from March 25 to April 30 and the distribution of money will start on June 10.

The Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana is launched in the state with the goals of enhancing women’s economic independence, improving their health and nutrition status and expanding their influence over family decisions.