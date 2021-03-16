Madhya Pradesh: Govt announces night curfew in Bhopal, Indore

AMNI

In the wake of surging Covid-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced night curfew in Bhopal and Indore from March 17. AIR correspondent reports, thermal screening of those coming from Maharashtra will remain continued, also, they will remain in isolation for a week.

The market will remain closed after 10 pm in 8 cities of the state which are Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul and Khargone. There will be no curfew like situation in these cities but the market will inevitably remain closed.

At present, in Bhopal and Indore, the number of Covid-19 patients is increasing rapidly.