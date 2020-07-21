AMN /Lucknow

Senior BJP Leader and Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon passes away today in Lucknow. He was 85. He was not keeping well for sometime.

His son Ashutosh Tandon informed about the the death.

In the passing away of Madhya Pradesh Governor Shri Lal Ji Tandon, we have lost a legendary leader who combined cultural sophistication of Lucknow and acumen of a national stalwart. I deeply mourn his death. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 21, 2020

मध्य प्रदेश के राज्यपाल श्री लाल जी टंडन जी के निधन का समाचार पा कर दुखी हूं। वरिष्ठ नेता, समाजसेवी और लखनऊ क्षेत्र की लोक परम्पराओं और इतिहास में विशेष रुचि रखने वाले टंडन जी लंबे समय तक उत्तर प्रदेश विधान मंडल के सदस्य रहे और उ.प्र. सरकार में भी अनेक दायित्वों का निर्वहन किया। pic.twitter.com/54MGD7Yykh — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 21, 2020