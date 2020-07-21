AMN /Lucknow
Senior BJP Leader and Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon passes away today in Lucknow. He was 85. He was not keeping well for sometime.
His son Ashutosh Tandon informed about the the death.
AMN /Lucknow
Senior BJP Leader and Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon passes away today in Lucknow. He was 85. He was not keeping well for sometime.
His son Ashutosh Tandon informed about the the death.
HSB / New Delhi As expected the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the postponement of ...
Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former captain Rahul Dravid has disclosed that it was all-rounder Kapil Dev's ...
ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...
قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...
!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...
WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...
Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...
Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...
WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...