Under fire over activist Stan Swamy’s death, govt says ‘detention was in accordance with law’
JEE Main exam dates are out; “Not Going Anywhere”: Uddhav Thackeray Trashes Talks Of Patch-Up With BJP
Chirag threatens to move court if uncle gets Cabinet berth on LJP’s quota
“Will Do What Sonia Gandhi Decides”: Amarinder Singh Amid Rift With Sidhu
Centre creates new ‘Ministry of Co-operation’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jul 2021 05:33:41      انڈین آواز

Madhya Pradesh government extends Corona curfew till 15th of this month

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Madhya Pradesh government has extended the COVID-19 restrictions till July 15. In a letter sent to all the district collectors, Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajoura has asked them to strictly implement the COVID guidelines. At the same time, more than 2 crore 24 lakh vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

A special campaign टीकाकरण महा-अभियान is being run for vaccination in the state from July 1. Under the campaign, more than 4 lakh 31 thousand people were vaccinated yesterday. Maximum 42 thousand 511 vaccines were administered in Indore and 27 thousand in Bhopal. Meanwhile, 28 new cases of corona infection have been reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, while 32 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The number of active cases in the state has come down to 441. More than 74 thousand samples were tested in the state yesterday. On the other hand, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given instructions to make all the preparations at the best level to counter the possible third wave of corona pandemic in the state. He has also directed to ensure adequate arrangement of beds, medicines, oxygen, CT scan, ICU, doctors, staff in all districts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf Udayan Mane makes the cut, with Anirban Lahiri makes up two-member men’s team for Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace golfer Udayan Mane has made the cut to become the second Indian in the 60-player fiel ...

Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh named flag bearers of Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympic

By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 5 July : Ace boxer MC Mary Kom and hockey team Captain Manpreet Singh were ...

Olympic atmosphere is very different from test games: Former hockey captain Zafar Iqbal

By Harpal Singh Bedi Former captain Zafar Iqbal has cautioned the Indian Hockey team against being complace ...

خبرنامہ

یوسف خان سے دلیپ کمار تک کا سفر

WEB DESK ہندوستان کی تقسیم سے قبل اور حالیہ پاکستان کے صوبے خیب ...

’شہنشاہ جذبات‘ دلیپ کمار انتقال کرگئے

شہنشاہ جذبات ہندوستانی فلمی دنیا کے بےتاج بادشاہ دلیپ کمار ہ ...

دلیپ کمار ہمارے عہد کے ورسٹائل و لیجنڈری اداکار تھے،: عمران خان

WEB DESK پاکستان کے وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے بولی وڈ لیجنڈری اداک ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz