Madhya Pradesh: Footpath girl who got 68% in class 10 exams gets her own house

AMN

Ordinarily parents provide their children a roof over their heads, but a footpath-dwelling couple in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh have got a house thanks to the success of their daughter in class 10 exams.

Bharti Khandekar, who lived with her parents and two younger brothers on a footpath in Shivaji Nagar Market area, secured 68 per cent marks in the Madhya Pradesh state board examinations. After the media brought her success story to light, the Indore Municipal Corporation decided to allot the family a flat.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal informed that under the PM Awas scheme for the economically weaker section, we have allotted them a one bedroom-hall-kitchen flat. Overjoyed after moving into the new flat, Bharti told media persons that she wished to become an IAS officer.

Bharti’s father Dashrath Khandekar is a labourer while her mother Laxmi works as a domestic help. Bharti studied at a government school.