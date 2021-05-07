1500 Pressure Swing Adsorption, oxygen generation plants being developed

Bangladesh lockdown extended till May 16, buses to operate within district
Govt issues guidelines for ‘Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the Food Processing Industry’
Indonesia records two cases of highly infectious Covid-19 variant
4th consignment of medical supplies containing 60 ventilators arrives from UK to India
IPL: Match between KKR and RCB rescheduled after 2 players tested positive for COVID-19
07 May 2021

Madhya Pradesh extends Janta Curfew till 15th May to check rising cases of COVID-19

In Madhya Pradesh, Janata Curfew has been extended till May 15th. Addressing people of the state virtually, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that the state will follow strict Janata Curfew till May 15th to break the chain of transmission of Corona.

During a virtual address, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the ‘Corona curfew’ is enforced without any laxity. He said that state was seventh in terms of transmission till April 21 and we have brought it down to the fourteenth place with public support.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to the people, elected representatives, volunteers and civil society organisations who are extending support to the government for Janata Curfew. The Chief Minister requested to halt all activities, defer weddings till May 15th. He stressed upon the need for strict adherence to Janata curfew.

