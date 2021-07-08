Madhya Pradesh extends Corona curfew till 15th of this month

AMN / BHOPAL

Madhya Pradesh government has extended the COVID-19 restrictions till July 15. In a letter sent to all the district collectors, Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajoura has asked them to strictly implement the COVID guidelines. At the same time, more than 2 crore 24 lakh vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

A special campaign is being run for vaccination in the state from July 1. Under the campaign, more than 4 lakh 31 thousand people were vaccinated yesterday. Maximum 42 thousand 511 vaccines were administered in Indore and 27 thousand in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, 28 new cases of corona infection have been reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, while 32 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases in the state has come down to 441. More than 74 thousand samples were tested in the state yesterday. On the other hand, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given instructions to make all the preparations at the best level to counter the possible third wave of corona pandemic in the state. He has also directed to ensure adequate arrangement of beds, medicines, oxygen, CT scan, ICU, doctors, staff in all districts.