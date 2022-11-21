FreeCurrencyRates.com

Madhya Pradesh Day celebrations at Pragati Maidan

Vinit Wahi / New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Day celebrations were organised with cultural grandeur and fervour at the ongoing 41st India International Trade Fair 2022 at Pragati Maidan here. 

The programme was inaugurated by the Small Industries Corporation Chairperson Imarti Devi, Secretary Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises P. Narhari. 

Ms Imarti Devi said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Small Industries Corporation is providing utmost assistance to women in rural areas to make them self-dependent. She expressed hope that poor women of Madhya Pradesh will get great opportunities to promote their art and skills abroad through a platform like India’s International Trade Fair.

Secretary Narhari said that Madhya Pradesh pavilion has been set up on the theme “Vocal for local and local to global” in this trade fair organised on the 75th anniversary of independence. The pavilion invites visitors to participate in the Global Investors Summit and Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas to be held in Indore in the near future. 

This pavilion provides an opportunity to observe the state’s policies, achievements, cultural heritage, art and culture along with self-reliant Madhya Pradesh road map. A live demonstration of clay craft of Chhatarpur and zari-zardozi art of Bhopal is also being made in the pavilion.

The rich music and dance heritage of the state was showcased in celebration of Madhya Pradesh Day. 

***

