Madhya Pradesh: COVID recoveries rise to 2.56 lakh, Positivity rate unchanged at 2.7%

AMN / BHOPAL

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 457 fresh covid cases while 301 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the count of recoveries to 2,56,424.

Indore city reported highest 176 new covid cases followed by Bhopal with 77 fresh covid cases. Covid positivity rate remain unchanged at 2.7 percent.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 11 of the total 52 districts in the state. Meanwhile Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday instructed the officers of Higher Education, Technical Education and School Education Department to ensure mandatory use of masks in all government and non-government educational institutions and increase activities under awareness drive ‘Roko Toko’ campaign.