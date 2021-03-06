India’s total vaccine supply under Vaccine Maitri initiative reaches 461.66 lakh doses
Climate Change can be fought through policies, laws, rules and orders as well as behavioral change, says PM
India’s resolute response on borders helped in positive, peaceful resolution of significant issues: Defence Minister
India conducts successful flight test of SFDR technology off Odisha coast
Madhya Pradesh: COVID recoveries rise to 2.56 lakh, Positivity rate unchanged at 2.7%

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 457 fresh covid cases while 301 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the count of recoveries to 2,56,424.

Indore city reported highest 176 new covid cases followed by Bhopal with 77 fresh covid cases. Covid positivity rate remain unchanged at 2.7 percent.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 11 of the total 52 districts in the state. Meanwhile Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday instructed the officers of Higher Education, Technical Education and School Education Department to ensure mandatory use of masks in all government and non-government educational institutions and increase activities under awareness drive ‘Roko Toko’ campaign.

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

