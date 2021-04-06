Madhya Pradesh CM launches massive public awareness campaign against Corona

AMN

Madhya Pradesh reported 3,398 new Covid cases while 2,064 people were discharged from hospitals taking the count of recoveries in the state to 2,83,540. Meanwhile “Swasthya Agraha” for 24 hours is being made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today. There are 22 thousand 654 active cases in Madhya Pradesh. State reported 15 deaths yesterday. Death toll rose to 4,055.

In the last seven days, the average positivity rate of Indore is 15 percent,while Bhopal average positivity rate stands at 19 percent. Indore reported highest 788 new cases followed by Bhopal with 549 cases while Jabalpur reported 236 cases.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh launched a massive public awareness campaign against Corona in the state. “Mein corona volunteer Hun” campaign launched by government. Anyone can register as corona volunteer by calling number 181 or on http://mp.mygov.in/ website.