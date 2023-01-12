Madhya Pradesh attracts investment proposals of over Rs 15.4 lakh crore at Global Investor Summit

AMN/ WEB DESK

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the strategy of full cooperation with the industries will be adopted through 7 mantras of dialogue, cooperation, facility, acceptance, bridging the gap, simplicity, and coordination.



Addressing the concluding ceremony of the Global Investors Summit 2023, the Chief Minister said that through this summit, proposals have been received from industrialists and investors to set up industries worth more than Rs 15 lakh 42 thousand crores. With these, the possibility of providing employment to 29 lakh people will be realized.



Shri Chouhan announced the launch of Invest MP Portal for the convenience of investors. He said that this portal will start functioning on January 26.



The Chief Minister said that now for three years from the establishment of the industry, no competent officer will inspect those industries which have got Deem approvals. Similarly, industrialists who have got land in the identified areas will not have to take any permission to set up industries.

Shri Chouhan said that keeping in view the future need for such programs, a new convention center with a capacity of 10,000 people will be built in Indore.

Giving details of the summit, the Chief Minister said that business delegates from 84 countries participated in the Global Investors Summit. There were a total of 10 partner countries. Apart from this, representatives of embassies of 35 countries participated. More than 2600 meetings were held in two days. More than five thousand businessmen took part in the summit. Agreements were also signed with a total of 36 foreign business organizations.

On this occasion, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that Madhya Pradesh is developing rapidly. Madhya Pradesh has a huge contribution to the country’s GDP and amazing work has been done in Madhya Pradesh, especially in the field of agriculture.

At the same time, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in his address gave five reasons for which investors should invest in Madhya Pradesh, they are good infrastructure, connectivity, logistics, power surplus, and market access. Shri Scindia said that we have the best talent, innovation, and modernity along with tradition.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar Khatik said that Madhya Pradesh has immense potential for investment today. In the coming times, along with agriculture, Madhya Pradesh will be at the forefront in various fields like industry, science, technology, etc.

Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar conveyed his best wishes through a video message. The two-day conference was inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.