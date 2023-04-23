इंडियन आवाज़     23 Apr 2023 03:46:43      انڈین آواز
Madhya Pradesh: 2 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Balaghat

AMN

Two women Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh yesterday. The encounter took place in Kadla forest area under Garhi police station. Balaghat Zone’s Inspector General of Police Sanjay Kumar informed the media persons that both of them were carrying a reward of 14 lakh rupees each. The Police recovered guns, cartridges and a large quantity of weapons from the women Naxalites. Police have launched an intensive search operation in the forest.

