FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Nov 2022 09:20:13      انڈین آواز

Madhya Pradesh: 11 killed in road accident in Betul

Leave a comment
Published On: By

PM Modi condoles the loss of lives

AMN / BHOPAL

At least eleven persons, including two children, were killed after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with an empty bus at Jhallar in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh, in the wee hours today.

According to Betul police,the accident occurred on Bhainsdehi road, about 36 km from the district headquarters. Six men, three women, a girl aged around five years, and a toddler killed on the spot in the mishap that took place around 2 am.

According to the information, the labourers were coming from Amravati in Maharashtra while the bus was empty. Betul Collector and SP reached the spot as soon as the information about the accident was received.

Betul Collector Amanbir Singh Bais said that post mortem of the deceased is being done and they are being taken to their native village. Instructions have also been given to the concerned department for compensation to the families of the deceased.

Expressing grief over this accident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed to give Rs.2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs.10 thousand each to the injured. The injured will be treated free of cost.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. He announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees for the next of kin of each deceased and 50 thousand rupees for each of the injured.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

 Golf: Disappointing show by the Indians as only Nishna among six make cut at Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific,

Pattaya, Thailand, 4 November ; Indians put up a disappointing show as only Mumbai based Nishna Patel mad ...

Shiva Thapa in quarters of Asian Elite Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 4 November : Five- time Asian Championships medalist Shiva Thapa chalked ou ...

Asian Boxing Championship: Mohammad Hussamuddin, Lakshya Chahar advance to quarterfinals

AMN Indian boxers Mohammad Hussamuddin and Lakshya Chahar advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Boxing ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart