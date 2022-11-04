Madhya Pradesh: 11 killed in road accident in Betul

PM Modi condoles the loss of lives

AMN / BHOPAL

At least eleven persons, including two children, were killed after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with an empty bus at Jhallar in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh, in the wee hours today.

According to Betul police,the accident occurred on Bhainsdehi road, about 36 km from the district headquarters. Six men, three women, a girl aged around five years, and a toddler killed on the spot in the mishap that took place around 2 am.

According to the information, the labourers were coming from Amravati in Maharashtra while the bus was empty. Betul Collector and SP reached the spot as soon as the information about the accident was received.

Betul Collector Amanbir Singh Bais said that post mortem of the deceased is being done and they are being taken to their native village. Instructions have also been given to the concerned department for compensation to the families of the deceased.

Expressing grief over this accident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed to give Rs.2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs.10 thousand each to the injured. The injured will be treated free of cost.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. He announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees for the next of kin of each deceased and 50 thousand rupees for each of the injured.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to the injured.