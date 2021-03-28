Made in India COVID19 vaccines land in Denmark for UN Peacekeeping personnel

AMN

Made in India Covid-19 vaccines today landed in Denmark for UN Peacekeeping personnel. A gift of 2 lakh COVID19 vaccine doses from India was shipped to Denmark yesterday.

Under-Secretary-General for UN Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said, India is a longstanding and steadfast supporter of UN Peacekeeping. Thanking the Government and people of India, he said, they have generously donated COVID19 vaccines to benefit the peacekeeping personnel and enable them to continue their life-saving work in a safe manner.

UN Department of Operational Support Under Secretary General Atul Khare said, this important donation will allow us to ensure that UN peacekeepers are able to remain healthy and deliver in some of the most difficult environments in the world.

United Nation Resident Coordinator India, Renata Dessallien said, the UN warmly thanks India for this generous gesture of solidarity and support, reflecting India’s strong commitment to multilateralism, to global peace, United Nations in particular.