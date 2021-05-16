M.K Stalin appeals to media to responsibly act with regard to pandemic situation

AMN

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has appealed to the media to responsibly act with regard to the pandemic situation. Talking to the news heads of visual media at the Secretariat today, he said that the State Government had issued a global tender to purchase 3. 5 crore worth vaccines.

He also said that the Liquid oxygen were expected from the Netherlands. The Chief Minister also told that Singapore will supply 1900 empty oxygen cylinders. Out of which 500 had already reached the State and was sent for refilling. He appealed to the media to cooperate with the Government in creating awareness among people. He also asked for suggestions from the media to the Government at this juncture and avoid creating panic.