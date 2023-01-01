Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to be sworn in as president of Brazil today

WEB DESK

Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be sworn in as president of Brazil today under tightened security in the Brazilian capital following threats of violence by supporters of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. Lula, 77, narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in October to win an unprecedented third presidential term after a hiatus that saw him spend a year and a half behind bars on corruption convictions that were later overturned.

In his previous years as Workers Party (PT) president from 2003 to 2010, the former union leader lifted millions of Brazilians from poverty during a commodity boom that boosted the economy. Now, he faces the daunting challenge of improving Brazil’s stagnant economy while also uniting the country.

Earlier, Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on Friday, avoiding having to hand over the sash to his rival, whose victory he has yet to recognize. His supporters have protested for two months that the election was stolen and called for a military coup to stop Lula from returning to office in a climate of vandalism and violence.