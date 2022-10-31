Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva elected new president of Brazil

WEB DESK

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been elected as new president of Brazil. He defeated incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro in a close contest. Lula da Silva has secured 50.83 per cent of the votes, whereas his opponent Bolsonaro managed to get 49.17 per cent votes.

Lula da Silva, 76, focused his campaign on getting Bolsonaro out of office and highlighted his past achievements throughout his campaign. His campaign promised a new tax regime that will allow for higher public spending. He has vowed to end hunger in the country, which has returned during the Bolsonaro government. Whereas, Bolsonaro, 67, ran for re-election under the conservative Liberal Party, he has campaigned to increase mining, privatize public companies, and generate more sustainable energy to bring down energy prices.