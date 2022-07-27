FreeCurrencyRates.com

Lufthansa cancels almost all flights in Germany due to scheduled ground staff strike

In Germany, the flagship carrier Lufthansa has announced that it is cancelling almost all flights from its hubs of Frankfurt and Munich due to a scheduled ground staff strike today. The carrier also said, flights cancelled on Tuesday as well as later in the week as the ripple effects of the one-day strike are felt.

According to media reports, in total, over 1,000 flights are being scrapped with an estimated 1,34,000 passengers affected. The trade unions claimed that the approximately 20,000 employees that make up Lufthansa’s ground staff to strike in an effort to place pressure on management in ongoing salary negotiations.

Lufthansa in a statement said that its major hubs in Frankfurt and Munich will not be the only airports affected by the strike. The airline also expects its effects to be felt at the Berlin, Bremen, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover and Stuttgart airports. The airline advised against coming to the airport, if not rebooked, as there will be few, if no service desks available.

