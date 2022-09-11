FreeCurrencyRates.com

Lucknow Hotel Fire: CM Yogi Adityanath orders suspension of 15 officers of four departments

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of 15 officers of four different departments and action against four retired officers in connection with fire at Lucknow Hotel few days back.

The CM’s order came a day after a two-member probe panel, comprising Lucknow Police Commissioner SB Shiradkar and Commissioner (Lucknow Division) Roshan Jacob, submitted its report to the state Home Department.

The officers against who action will be taken are from the departments of Home, Energy, Appointment, Housing and Urban Planning, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and Excise.

The serving officers will be suspended and departmental inquiry will be instituted against them. Action will be taken as per the rules against the retired officials.

These officers have been prima facie found responsible for doing anomalies and negligence. Action will be taken against the Chief fire officer, district excise officer, deputy excise commissioner and executive engineer rank officers.

