Lucknow Global Investors Summit: UP to attract huge

CM Yogi visit to Mumbai fruitful

By Andalib Akhter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recent visit to Mumbai has proved fruitful as many industrialists have assured him huge invetement in the state.

They have assured an investment of Rs. 5 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh prior to the Global Investors Summit scheduled next month in Lucknow.

The state government said that an agreement has been reached on an investment of 5 lakh crore. Yogi met top industry leaders, including industrialist Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai on Thursday.

The state government said that Reliance Group has proposed investment in 5G technology across the state and use of artificial intelligence for better health services in rural Uttar Pradesh. It has also claimed huge investment in electronics manufacturing and green energy sector.

The Adani group has proposed to set up a medical college in public-private partnership mode in the NCR region and a skill development center in Noida to train 10,000 youth. CM Yogi met more than two dozen industrialists including Reliance, Tata Sons, Adani, Godrej, Birla, Piramal, Vedanta during his two-day Mumbai tour.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, sought the government’s cooperation in setting up a convention center in Noida. Birla Group shared its action plan with the CM for investment in food processing, data center, warehousing and logistics as well as solar energy sector.

While Ajay Piramal of Piramal Enterprises talked about running a special campaign in Varanasi by connecting with PM Modi’s resolution of TB-free India. He expressed his interest regarding large investments for the development of Pharma Park.

With several proposals for investment worth lakhs of crores in the next 5 years, Adani Group’s Karan Adani discussed the action plan for major investment in the warehousing and logistics sector. Discussion was also held on setting up cement units at 7 different places.

During this, Karan Adani also shared the expansion plan of Lucknow airport. At the same time, the action plan to make the world’s largest ammunition hub after Brazil in the UP Defense Corridor was also discussed in detail. Apart from this, Adani group will also invest in silos, smart meter manufacturing.

Similarly, JSW Group MD Sajjan Jindal also discussed setting up of state-of-the art Pumped Storage Plant at Sonbhadra for power generation, setting up of EV manufacturing unit at Kanpur and setting up of a new paint unit. Along with this, Jindal also expressed his desire to participate in the development of a temple and Naimishdham in Kanpur.

The head of Hiranandani Group, Darshan Hiranandani discussed the plan of semiconductor investment with the help of foreign partners while signing MoUs for new projects.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran discussed the development plan of the spiritual circuit in UP. He said that Air India’s flight service will soon be available at all airports in UP, as well as hotels will be set up at all places of spiritual importance. He said that Tata is working on big investment plans in power, hydrogen, EV, food processing and semiconductor. The company has made complete preparations to work with UP. Jinal Mehta of Torrent Power, which is distributing gas and lower in 16 districts, said that 5000 jobs have been created in the company’s current project and 90 percent of the benefits have been given to the local youth. Describing his experiences of working in UP as encouraging, he said that we will participate in the development of UP with new investments.

Sanjeev Mehta of Hindustan Unilever Limited said that his company has already operated 5 units in Etah, Orai, Hamirpur etc. As part of its expansion plan, HUL will make major investments within the next two years.

Anil Agarwal, head of Vedanta Resources said that we are ready to bring a big project of research and development in electronics and EV sector in Noida. About 500 indigenous and foreign people will get jobs through this. Apart from this, the desire to set up a glass manufacturing unit in Gorakhpur has been expressed for the manufacture of glass used on mobiles and tablets.

4 factories of Godrej Group are already operational. A new factory will start soon in Barabanki. Godrej Group is ready to be a partner in the development of the new city. Lodha Group will bring housing projects in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Gorakhpur. Ramky Group also proposed a private Pharma Park, STP and Solid Waste Management Plant in UP on the lines of its Pharma Park in Hyderabad. AA Rami Reddy, the founder of the group, also proposed to the Chief Minister cooperation in the development of a satellite city between Lucknow and Kanpur. Calling on the Chief Minister on behalf of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Dr. Tushar Motiwala shared his plan to open Kokilaben Dhirubhai Hospital in Kanpur.