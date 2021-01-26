Republic Day celebrated with patriotic fervour across country & globe
Tractor parade becomes violent; farmers enter Red Fort, hoist flag
MHA orders additional forces in Delhi as farmers lay siege to the Red Fort, break Tikri Border barricades
Farmers protest: High alert in Punjab, Haryana; mobile services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar, Palwal
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
Lt Gen Ravin Khosla takes over command of Gajraj Corps

AMN

The command of Indian Army’s Frontier Gajraj Corps today changed hands from Lieutenant General Shantanu Dayal, to Lieutenant General Ravin Khosla.

Lieutenant General Gen Ravin Khosla brings with him immense operational experience and has served in important command and staff appointment both in Jammu and Kashmir and the North East. He comes to Gajraj Corps from Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army), New Delhi where he was holding the appointment of Director General (Manpower Planing & Personnel Services). The General Officer has served in Sri Lanka during Operation PAWAN. For his illustrative service, he has been awarded the Ati Vishist Sewa Medal, Sena Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal. In addition to his professional pursuits, the general officer is also a keen sportsperson and an avid reader.

Lt Gen Shantanu Dayal had an eventful tenure of a year at Tezpur during which the formation enhanced its capabilities in an exemplary manner both in the Kameng Sector as well as in the counter insurgency operations in Lower and Central Assam. In the Unified Command HQ Mechanism, he chaired the Operational Group, which was responsible for executing the Counter Insurgency/ Counter Terrorism operations in Assam.

SPORTS

Cricket: Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy to be played in Ahmedabad from 26-31 January

AMN Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 will be played from 26-31 January, at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad. A ...

SAI modifies SOPs partially to ensure athletes returning from competitions can continue training

AMN Sports Authority of India has, with a view to ensure no reduction in training intensity of the Olympic ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

