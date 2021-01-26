Lt Gen Ravin Khosla takes over command of Gajraj Corps

AMN

The command of Indian Army’s Frontier Gajraj Corps today changed hands from Lieutenant General Shantanu Dayal, to Lieutenant General Ravin Khosla.

Lieutenant General Gen Ravin Khosla brings with him immense operational experience and has served in important command and staff appointment both in Jammu and Kashmir and the North East. He comes to Gajraj Corps from Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army), New Delhi where he was holding the appointment of Director General (Manpower Planing & Personnel Services). The General Officer has served in Sri Lanka during Operation PAWAN. For his illustrative service, he has been awarded the Ati Vishist Sewa Medal, Sena Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal. In addition to his professional pursuits, the general officer is also a keen sportsperson and an avid reader.

Lt Gen Shantanu Dayal had an eventful tenure of a year at Tezpur during which the formation enhanced its capabilities in an exemplary manner both in the Kameng Sector as well as in the counter insurgency operations in Lower and Central Assam. In the Unified Command HQ Mechanism, he chaired the Operational Group, which was responsible for executing the Counter Insurgency/ Counter Terrorism operations in Assam.