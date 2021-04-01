Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as Chief of Staff, Western Command

STAFF REPORTER

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Yudh Seva Medal, Vishist Seva Medal today took over as the Chief of Staff, Headquarters Western Command. After taking over the charge, he laid a wreath at ‘Veer Smriti’ and paid homage to the martyrs of Western Command.

General Manjinder Singh is an alumnus of Sainik School Kapurthala, National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy. The General was commissioned into 19 MADRAS Regiment on 20 December 1986. In an illustrious career spanning over a period of more than 34 years, the General has tenanted important Command appointments in varied sensitive operational sectors and High Altitude terrains.

He has commanded his Battalion in an intense counter-insurgency environment in J&K, an Infantry Brigade at the line of Control and an Infantry Division as part of Strike Corps.

For his exemplary leadership and devotion to duty towards the Nation, the General has been decorated with Yudh Seva Medal in 2015 and Vishist Seva Medal in 2019.