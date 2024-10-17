LS speaker Om Birla pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Geneva

AMN / GENEVA

Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla today paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Geneva, saying that he is an emblematic symbol of peace and nonviolence. Mr Birla is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva. He said Mahatma Gandhi continues to inspire leaders and nations around the world. The Lok Sabha Speaker added that the Mahatma’s teachings transcend borders, reminding people that in the face of global challenges, the path forward lies in unity, empathy, and collaboration.

Mr Birla also shared perspectives with Speakers of World Parliaments on issues of parliamentary importance and other areas. Sharing thoughts with President of the National Council, Switzerland, Eric Nussbaumer, the Lok Sabha Speaker stressed on further strengthening bilateral relationship and cooperation at multilateral forums. Expressing satisfaction with the increasing Swiss investment in India, he hoped that this would augment further due to ease of doing business and massive infrastructure development in India.

Interacting with President of the Senate of Thailand, Mongkol Surasajja, Mr Birla shared thoughts on the multifaceted bilateral ties covering a wide spectrum of areas including trade and investment, connectivity, culture and tourism. Lok Sabha Speaker also highlighted the cultural, linguistic, and religious bonds that connect India and Thailand. Referring to the significance of Buddhism in strengthening bilateral ties, he noted that a large number of Thai pilgrims visit India in their spiritual pursuit.

In his interaction with President of Armenia’s National Assembly, Alen Simonyan, Mr Birla highlighted the friendly relations between India and Armenia rooted in shared values. He emphasized India’s emergence as a land of opportunities, driven by political stability and the youthful population.