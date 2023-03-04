इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2023 09:17:55      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

LS Speaker Om Birla & MSME Minister Narayan Rane to inaugurate MSME’s Industrial Exhibition and Fair at Kota in Rajasthan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane will inaugurate the MSME’s Industrial Exhibition and Fair at Kota in Rajasthan on 4th March 2023, Saturday.

The three-day fair is being organised by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The objective of the Exhibition is to connect entrepreneurs and youth of the Hadoti region with innovations and develop their skill development and competence.

More than 300 MSME’s entrepreneurs from across the country are participating in the fair. These include MSME’s working in the engineering sector, startups, Khadi and village industries, agriculture and food processing, foreign exports, MSME’s associated with Coir Board.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

آب وہوا کی تبدیلی، دہشت گردی اور منشیات کو کنٹرول کرنے میں مضبوط بین الاقوامی تعاون پر زور: جی ٹوینٹی وزراءخارجہ

آج نئی دلّی میں منعقدہ جی ٹوینٹی وزراءخارجہ کی میٹنگ میں، آب ...

بی جے پی اتحادیوں نے تری پورہ اور ناگالینڈ میں دوبارہ اقتدار حاصل کرلیا ہے۔

بی جے پی اتحاد تری پورہ اور ناگالینڈ میں پھر سے اقتدار میں آگ ...

اردو صحافت کا مستقبل دیانت داری اور محنت پر منحصر: ڈاکٹر سیدفاضل حسین پرویز

اردو صحافت کامستقبل کے موضوع آئی او ایس سینٹرفار آرٹس اینڈ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart