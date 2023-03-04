LS Speaker Om Birla & MSME Minister Narayan Rane to inaugurate MSME’s Industrial Exhibition and Fair at Kota in Rajasthan

AMN

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane will inaugurate the MSME’s Industrial Exhibition and Fair at Kota in Rajasthan on 4th March 2023, Saturday.

The three-day fair is being organised by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The objective of the Exhibition is to connect entrepreneurs and youth of the Hadoti region with innovations and develop their skill development and competence.

More than 300 MSME’s entrepreneurs from across the country are participating in the fair. These include MSME’s working in the engineering sector, startups, Khadi and village industries, agriculture and food processing, foreign exports, MSME’s associated with Coir Board.