LS Speaker Om Birla chairs review meeting for construction of New Parliament House

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today chaired a review meeting regarding the construction of the New Parliament House today.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Mr Birla was briefed about the progress made in the shifting of facilities and other infrastructure from the area proposed for the construction of the new building.

The officers of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs further briefed Mr Birla about the proposed movement plan of VIPs and staff during this period, including during the Parliament Sessions.

They informed that the existing Parliament House building will be suitably retro-fitted to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events, to ensure its usage along with the new building.

During the meeting, Mr Birla was informed that the construction of the new Building will commence in December 2020 and is likely to be completed by October 2022.

During the meeting, it was decided, to constitute a Monitoring Committee to oversee the day-to-day execution of the construction work of the new Building.

The Monitoring Committee will include, among others, officers of Lok Sabha Secretariat, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, CPWD, NDMC and architect or designer of the project.

Secretary-General, Lok Sabha Snehlata Shrivastava, Secretary, Secretary Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Durga Shanker Mishra, senior officers of Lok Sabha Secretariat, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, CPWD and other concerned agencies were also present in the meeting.

