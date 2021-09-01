LPG cylinders cost ₹ 25 more

New Delhi

Petroleum companies increased price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25. With this, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 884.50 in Delhi, the report said.

New rates are effective from today. Price of 19-kg commercial cylinder also increased by Rs 75, which will cost Rs 1693 in Delhi.

This is the second price hike undertaken by the gas retailers within a month. On August 18, the gas companies had hiked the price of LPG cylinder by ₹ 25 per cylinder. Likewise, price of 19 kilogram commercial cylinder was increased by ₹ 19 per cylinder and will now cost ₹ 1,693 per cylinder, according to the reports.