Lovlina, Parveen, Saweety and Alfiya strike Gold at Asian Elite Boxing Championships

Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda, Saweety and Alfiya Pathan claimed Gold medals at the Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan on Friday. Parveen secured 5-0 victory over Japan’s Kito Mai. The world championships bronze medallist put up a dominant show to beat fourth seeded Mai via unanimous decision.

Lovlina defeated Ruzmetova Sokhiba of Uzbekistan 5-0 by unanimous decision in the final. The title will be a big morale booster for the 25-year-old Lovlina who has struggled to find form since her bronze-medal winning exploits at the Tokyo Olympics. Saweety defeated Gulsaya Yerzhan of Kazakhstan 5-0 by unanimous decision, while Alfiya defeated Islam Husaili of Jordan due to opponent disqualification to clinch gold.

Minakshi, on the other hand, concluded her maiden Asian Championships campaign by clinching a silver medal in the flyweight division. Minakshi toiled hard but lost the gold medal bout to Kinoshita Rinka of Japan via 1-4 spilt verdict.

Six-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa will face Uzbekistan’s Abdullaev Ruslan in the final today. He stormed into the final beating 2019 Asian Champion Bakhodur Usmanov of Tajikistan in the semi-final on Thursday.

A total of 267 boxers from 27 countries are taking part in the event.