Lovlina, Nikhat Zareen win Gold medals at Women’s Boxing National Championship

Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen have won Gold medals at Women’s National Boxing Championship 2022 in Bhopal. While Lovlina Borgohain beat Arundhati Choudhary of Services 5-0 in the 75kg final, Nikhat Zareen defeated Anamika of Railways 4-1 in the final of the 50kg category.

Haryana’s Manisha (57kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg), Railway Sports Promotion Board’s (SSCB) Sakshi (52kg), Madhya Pradesh’s Manju Bamboria (66kg) also clinched gold medals in their respective categories in the tournament. Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur gave away awards to the winners.

The Railways team topped the medals tally with 10 medals – five golds, three silvers and two bronze. Madhya Pradesh, with one gold, two silver and five bronze stood second, while Haryana with two gold and two bronze claimed third position.